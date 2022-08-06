Hardcastle Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 22.9% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 41.38% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

Hardcastle EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2021.

Hardcastle shares closed at 309.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 8.99% over the last 12 months.