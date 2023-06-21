Gyscoal Alloys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore, up 458.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gyscoal Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore in March 2023 up 458.97% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2023 up 61.12% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 up 47.44% from Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2022.
Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.00 on June 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 1.69% over the last 12 months.
|Gyscoal Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.68
|15.40
|3.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.68
|15.40
|3.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.02
|13.74
|4.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.92
|-1.75
|4.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.43
|-0.01
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.72
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.14
|1.56
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.33
|0.70
|-10.21
|Other Income
|0.06
|1.41
|-3.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.27
|2.12
|-13.38
|Interest
|0.14
|0.00
|-2.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.41
|2.12
|-11.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-11.23
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.41
|2.12
|-22.53
|Tax
|-1.16
|-0.09
|-6.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.25
|2.21
|-16.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.25
|2.21
|-16.08
|Equity Share Capital
|33.24
|15.83
|15.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.14
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.14
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.14
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.14
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited