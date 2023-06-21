Gyscoal Alloys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore, up 458.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.68 crore in March 2023 up 458.97% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2023 up 61.12% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 up 47.44% from Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2022.

Gyscoal Alloys shares closed at 3.00 on June 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 1.69% over the last 12 months.