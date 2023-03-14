English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gujarat Pipavav Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Pipavav Port are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.35 crore in December 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 43.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.50 crore in December 2022 up 63.68% from Rs. 93.78 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2021.

    Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 109.25 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.83% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Pipavav Port
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.57227.26168.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.57227.26168.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8319.2221.23
    Depreciation29.6128.9431.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.0587.0260.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.0892.0854.89
    Other Income11.8110.617.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.89102.6961.97
    Interest1.912.001.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.99100.6960.93
    Exceptional Items-14.40-5.289.81
    P/L Before Tax107.5995.4070.74
    Tax28.2424.5326.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.3570.8743.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.3570.8743.76
    Equity Share Capital483.44483.44483.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.470.91
    Diluted EPS1.641.470.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.470.91
    Diluted EPS1.641.470.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Pipavav #Gujarat Pipavav Port #Results #Shipping
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am