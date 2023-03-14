Gujarat Pipavav Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 168.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.35 crore in December 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 43.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.50 crore in December 2022 up 63.68% from Rs. 93.78 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2021.

Gujarat Pipavav shares closed at 109.25 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and 32.83% over the last 12 months.