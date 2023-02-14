Guj State Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 402.41 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 471.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.93 crore in December 2022 down 31.1% from Rs. 248.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.97 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 340.32 crore in December 2021.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in December 2021.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 265.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.74% returns over the last 6 months and -7.21% over the last 12 months.