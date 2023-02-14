English
    Guj State Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 402.41 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 402.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 471.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.93 crore in December 2022 down 31.1% from Rs. 248.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.97 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 340.32 crore in December 2021.

    Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in December 2021.

    Guj State Petro shares closed at 265.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.74% returns over the last 6 months and -7.21% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Petronet
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations402.41434.64471.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations402.41434.64471.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6816.0623.24
    Depreciation48.9448.7749.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.8084.73111.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.00285.07287.04
    Other Income13.03103.743.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.03388.82290.90
    Interest1.091.145.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax232.94387.68285.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax232.94387.68285.62
    Tax62.0173.4672.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.93314.22213.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----34.76
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.93314.22248.10
    Equity Share Capital564.21564.21564.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.035.573.79
    Diluted EPS3.035.573.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.035.573.79
    Diluted EPS3.035.573.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am