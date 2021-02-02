Guj Ind Power Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 330.81 crore, down 5.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.81 crore in December 2020 down 5.55% from Rs. 350.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2020 down 34.81% from Rs. 48.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.03 crore in December 2020 down 10.5% from Rs. 124.05 crore in December 2019.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.24 in December 2019.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 73.65 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -4.35% over the last 12 months.