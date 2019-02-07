Guj Borosil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.89 crore, down 7.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.89 crore in December 2018 down 7.38% from Rs. 52.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 73.56% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2018 down 15.48% from Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2017.

Guj Borosil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2017.

Guj Borosil shares closed at 92.35 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.95% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.