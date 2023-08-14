English
    GTV Engineering Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore, down 28.39% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTV Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore in June 2023 down 28.39% from Rs. 26.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 197.79% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 up 65.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    GTV Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2022.

    GTV Engineering shares closed at 408.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 77.72% returns over the last 6 months and 89.51% over the last 12 months.

    GTV Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8627.7626.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8627.7626.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7217.4419.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.424.077.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.400.44
    Depreciation0.220.080.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.022.661.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.113.12-2.12
    Other Income0.400.852.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.513.970.18
    Interest0.060.090.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.443.880.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.443.880.15
    Tax--0.57--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.443.310.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.443.310.15
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.4210.610.48
    Diluted EPS1.4210.610.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.4210.610.48
    Diluted EPS1.4210.610.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

