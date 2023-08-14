GTV Engineering Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore, down 28.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.86 crore in June 2023 down 28.39% from Rs. 26.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 197.79% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 up 65.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

GTV Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2022.

GTV Engineering shares closed at 408.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 77.72% returns over the last 6 months and 89.51% over the last 12 months.