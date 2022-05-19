GTL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.02 crore, down 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.02 crore in March 2022 down 9% from Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2022 down 197.91% from Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2022 down 136.47% from Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2021.

GTL shares closed at 9.20 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.