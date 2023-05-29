GRP Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.54 crore, down 14.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRP are:Net Sales at Rs 95.54 crore in March 2023 down 14.1% from Rs. 111.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 18.68% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.74% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.
GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 20.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.40 in March 2022.
|GRP
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.54
|114.29
|111.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.54
|114.29
|111.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.14
|52.95
|46.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.14
|-2.37
|2.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.41
|15.21
|14.34
|Depreciation
|2.93
|3.05
|3.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.02
|41.64
|40.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.91
|3.80
|4.74
|Other Income
|1.16
|1.84
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.07
|5.64
|5.28
|Interest
|1.78
|1.63
|1.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.29
|4.01
|4.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.29
|4.01
|4.09
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.06
|1.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.75
|3.95
|2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.75
|3.95
|2.32
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.75
|3.95
|2.32
|Equity Share Capital
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.64
|29.65
|17.40
|Diluted EPS
|20.64
|29.65
|17.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.64
|29.65
|17.40
|Diluted EPS
|20.64
|29.65
|17.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited