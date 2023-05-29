English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GRP Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.54 crore, down 14.1% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GRP are:Net Sales at Rs 95.54 crore in March 2023 down 14.1% from Rs. 111.23 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 18.68% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.74% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.
    GRP EPS has increased to Rs. 20.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.40 in March 2022.GRP shares closed at 3,500.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.56% returns over the last 6 months and 165.08% over the last 12 months.
    GRP
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.54114.29111.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.54114.29111.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.1452.9546.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.14-2.372.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4115.2114.34
    Depreciation2.933.053.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.0241.6440.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.913.804.74
    Other Income1.161.840.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.075.645.28
    Interest1.781.631.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.294.014.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.294.014.09
    Tax-0.460.061.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.753.952.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.753.952.32
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.753.952.32
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.6429.6517.40
    Diluted EPS20.6429.6517.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.6429.6517.40
    Diluted EPS20.6429.6517.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GRP #Results #rubber
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:47 pm