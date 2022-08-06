Grovy India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in June 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 247.83% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 314.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Grovy India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Grovy India shares closed at 74.65 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.01% returns over the last 6 months and 76.90% over the last 12 months.