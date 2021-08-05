MARKET NEWS

Grovy India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 487.35% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grovy India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in June 2021 up 487.35% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 140.85% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 131.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Grovy India shares closed at 42.20 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)

Grovy India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4.231.870.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.231.870.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.760.30
Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.091.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.601.08-1.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.030.05
Depreciation0.020.020.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.080.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.19-0.09
Other Income0.010.210.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.020.22
Interest0.000.010.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.010.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.090.010.22
Tax--0.02--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.010.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.010.22
Equity Share Capital2.512.512.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.36-0.040.87
Diluted EPS-0.36-0.040.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.36-0.040.87
Diluted EPS-0.36-0.040.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2021 02:16 pm

