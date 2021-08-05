Grovy India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 487.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in June 2021 up 487.35% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 140.85% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 131.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Grovy India shares closed at 42.20 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)