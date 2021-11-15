Golden Tobacco Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 81.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in September 2021 down 81.94% from Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021 down 17.65% from Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021 down 151.19% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2020.

Golden Tobacco EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2020.

Golden Tobacco shares closed at 125.70 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 183.75% returns over the last 6 months and 476.61% over the last 12 months.