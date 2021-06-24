Goldcrest Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 6316.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2021 up 6316.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021 up 180.65% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021 up 212.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.

Goldcrest Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.

Goldcrest Fin shares closed at 87.45 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.60% returns over the last 6 months and 47.22% over the last 12 months.