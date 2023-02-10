English
    Gokul Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,548.76 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,548.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.33% from Rs. 2,609.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.19 crore in December 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2022 up 45.1% from Rs. 48.23 crore in December 2021.

    Gokul Agro Resources
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,548.762,522.252,609.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,548.762,522.252,609.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,123.962,441.132,340.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods143.5430.1451.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks140.80-85.66113.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.108.338.72
    Depreciation7.107.227.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.0373.1050.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.2447.9937.69
    Other Income3.643.173.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.8851.1641.09
    Interest23.8020.8012.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.0830.3628.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.0830.3628.86
    Tax9.897.955.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.1922.4023.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.1922.4023.03
    Equity Share Capital28.6128.6128.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.571.61
    Diluted EPS2.041.571.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.571.61
    Diluted EPS2.041.571.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
