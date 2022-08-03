Gogia Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, up 36.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in June 2022 up 36.22% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2021.

Gogia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2021.

Gogia Capital shares closed at 150.20 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 107.17% returns over the last 6 months and 70.88% over the last 12 months.