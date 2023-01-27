Godfrey Phillip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.79 crore, up 28.06% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,109.79 crore in December 2022 up 28.06% from Rs. 866.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.37% from Rs. 117.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.47 crore in December 2022 up 39.27% from Rs. 202.11 crore in December 2021.

    Godfrey Phillips India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,101.121,191.20866.61
    Other Operating Income8.67----
    Total Income From Operations1,109.791,191.20866.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials252.42215.05180.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods229.29344.32151.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.59-14.40-14.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.1372.1568.62
    Depreciation37.9838.3036.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses20.48----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses356.03338.49305.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.05197.29138.61
    Other Income78.4443.1026.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax243.49240.39165.41
    Interest6.596.717.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax236.90233.68157.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax236.90233.68157.85
    Tax54.7658.7339.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.14174.95117.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period182.14174.95117.99
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.0333.6522.69
    Diluted EPS35.0333.6522.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.0333.6522.69
    Diluted EPS35.0333.6522.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
