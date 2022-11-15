English
    Godfrey Phillip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.56 crore, up 54.2% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,191.56 crore in September 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 772.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.82 crore in September 2022 up 92.32% from Rs. 104.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.78 crore in September 2022 up 55.79% from Rs. 182.16 crore in September 2021.

    Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 38.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.18 in September 2021.

    Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,782.60 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.55% over the last 12 months.

    Godfrey Phillips India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,191.56827.53772.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,191.56827.53772.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.05199.45140.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods344.32187.00142.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.4110.407.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.0372.9173.45
    Depreciation39.0538.4535.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses327.88156.71261.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.64162.61111.74
    Other Income43.092.3434.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.73164.95146.53
    Interest6.756.397.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax237.98158.56138.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax237.98158.56138.96
    Tax59.7927.5134.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities178.19131.05104.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period178.19131.05104.91
    Minority Interest0.010.010.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates23.6211.240.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates201.82142.30104.94
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.8127.3720.18
    Diluted EPS38.8127.3720.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.8127.3720.18
    Diluted EPS38.8127.3720.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:00 am