Godfrey Phillip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.56 crore, up 54.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,191.56 crore in September 2022 up 54.2% from Rs. 772.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.82 crore in September 2022 up 92.32% from Rs. 104.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.78 crore in September 2022 up 55.79% from Rs. 182.16 crore in September 2021.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 38.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.18 in September 2021.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,782.60 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.55% over the last 12 months.