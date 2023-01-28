English
    Godfrey Phillip Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.04 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,112.04 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 867.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 199.25 crore in December 2022 up 70.26% from Rs. 117.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.33 crore in December 2022 up 42.74% from Rs. 202.00 crore in December 2021.

    Godfrey Phillips India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,112.041,191.56867.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,112.041,191.56867.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials252.42215.05180.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods229.29344.32151.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.59-14.41-14.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.3578.0375.22
    Depreciation38.7139.0537.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses365.82327.88299.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.04201.64137.58
    Other Income78.5843.0926.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.62244.73164.52
    Interest6.626.757.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax243.00237.98156.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax243.00237.98156.93
    Tax55.9659.7940.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities187.04178.19116.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period187.04178.19116.87
    Minority Interest0.010.010.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.2023.620.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates199.25201.82117.03
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3238.8122.51
    Diluted EPS38.3238.8122.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3238.8122.51
    Diluted EPS38.3238.8122.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited