    GNFC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,652.00 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,652.00 crore in June 2023 down 38.73% from Rs. 2,696.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.00 crore in June 2023 down 84.6% from Rs. 571.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.00 crore in June 2023 down 76.98% from Rs. 838.25 crore in June 2022.

    GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 36.77 in June 2022.

    GNFC shares closed at 559.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.60% returns over the last 6 months and -27.55% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,652.002,271.002,696.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,652.002,271.002,696.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials836.001,026.001,313.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.005.0025.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.009.00-183.03
    Power & Fuel341.00493.00--
    Employees Cost134.00165.00108.01
    Depreciation76.0074.0075.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses196.00204.00670.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.00295.00686.44
    Other Income88.00123.0076.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.00418.00762.63
    Interest1.001.001.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.00417.00760.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax116.00417.00760.97
    Tax31.0083.00192.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.00334.00568.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.00334.00568.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.002.002.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.00336.00571.43
    Equity Share Capital155.00155.00155.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6821.6836.77
    Diluted EPS5.6821.6836.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6821.6836.77
    Diluted EPS5.6821.6836.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

