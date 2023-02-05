English
    Gloster Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore, down 12.77% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 181.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2022 down 41.69% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.67 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 38.07 crore in December 2021.

    Gloster
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.19194.65181.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.19194.65181.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.66102.1391.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.851.328.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.6930.4626.82
    Depreciation8.368.328.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6528.4726.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6823.9419.94
    Other Income3.634.099.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3128.0329.91
    Interest0.590.220.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.7227.8129.62
    Exceptional Items----7.50
    P/L Before Tax18.7227.8137.12
    Tax4.527.2412.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2020.5724.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2020.5724.36
    Equity Share Capital10.945.475.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9837.5944.53
    Diluted EPS12.9837.5944.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9837.5944.53
    Diluted EPS12.9837.5944.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited