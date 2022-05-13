Gillanders Arbu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore, down 18.2% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore in March 2022 down 18.2% from Rs. 112.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022 down 316.68% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022 down 529.91% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.
Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 69.20 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.69% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.77
|113.76
|112.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.77
|113.76
|112.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.74
|27.45
|16.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.44
|14.59
|6.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|-1.83
|25.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.99
|29.46
|28.40
|Depreciation
|2.97
|3.08
|3.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.81
|32.41
|35.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.91
|8.60
|-3.56
|Other Income
|2.34
|5.52
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.57
|14.12
|-2.28
|Interest
|4.87
|5.67
|7.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.45
|8.45
|-9.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|12.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.45
|8.45
|2.80
|Tax
|-7.08
|0.91
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.37
|7.54
|2.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.37
|7.54
|2.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.37
|7.54
|2.48
|Equity Share Capital
|21.34
|21.34
|21.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|3.53
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|3.53
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|3.53
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|3.53
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes