Gillanders Arbu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore, down 18.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore in March 2022 down 18.2% from Rs. 112.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022 down 316.68% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022 down 529.91% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 69.20 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.69% returns over the last 6 months and 64.76% over the last 12 months.