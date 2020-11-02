GCCL Infrastruc Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 79.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GCCL Infrastructure & Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2020 down 79.06% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 up 100.5% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 up 114.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019.
GCCL Infrastruc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2019.
|GCCL Infrastructure & Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.15
|1.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.15
|1.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.03
|0.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.44
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.44
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm