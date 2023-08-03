English
    Gateway Distri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 358.29 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 358.29 crore in June 2023 up 6.04% from Rs. 337.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.82 crore in June 2023 up 7.24% from Rs. 55.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.83 crore in June 2023 up 7.25% from Rs. 87.49 crore in June 2022.

    Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

    Gateway Distri shares closed at 75.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 5.49% over the last 12 months.

    Gateway Distriparks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations358.29367.65337.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations358.29367.65337.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1715.9916.52
    Depreciation23.2124.1724.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses252.42263.51237.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.4963.9859.12
    Other Income6.1314.023.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.6278.0062.91
    Interest10.4110.8211.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.2267.1851.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.2267.1851.68
    Tax0.401.04-4.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.8266.1355.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.8266.1355.78
    Equity Share Capital499.64499.64499.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.201.321.12
    Diluted EPS1.201.321.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.201.321.12
    Diluted EPS1.201.321.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

