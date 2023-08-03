Gateway Distri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 358.29 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.29 crore in June 2023 up 6.04% from Rs. 337.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.82 crore in June 2023 up 7.24% from Rs. 55.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.83 crore in June 2023 up 7.25% from Rs. 87.49 crore in June 2022.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 75.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 5.49% over the last 12 months.