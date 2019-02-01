Galada Telecom Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 4.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in December 2018 down 4.4% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 26.15% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Galada Telecom shares closed at 2.60 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)