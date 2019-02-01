Galada Telecom Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 4.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galada Power and Telecommunications are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in December 2018 down 4.4% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 26.15% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
Galada Telecom shares closed at 2.60 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Galada Power and Telecommunications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.52
|0.61
|1.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.10
|Total Income From Operations
|1.52
|0.61
|1.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.43
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|0.60
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.60
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.87
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.27
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.60
|0.59
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-0.32
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.84
|-0.32
|-0.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.84
|-0.32
|-0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.84
|-0.32
|-0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|7.49
|7.49
|7.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|-0.44
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|-0.44
|-0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|-0.44
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|-0.44
|-0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited