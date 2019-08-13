Gagan Polycot Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 36.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gagan Polycot India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2019 down 36.83% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 up 62.91% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.
Gagan Polycot shares closed at 2.50 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.97% returns over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:29 pm