G G Engineering Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore, up 153.06% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore in June 2022 up 153.06% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 305.92% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022 up 323.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.
G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.
G G Engineering shares closed at 2.59 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.44% returns over the last 6 months and -67.79% over the last 12 months.
|G G Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.13
|8.28
|11.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.13
|8.28
|11.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.49
|0.38
|1.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.56
|7.41
|7.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.84
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|-0.36
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.25
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|-0.39
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|1.83
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.16
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|1.98
|0.09
|Interest
|0.08
|-0.28
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.59
|2.26
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.59
|2.26
|-0.12
|Tax
|--
|-0.22
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.59
|2.48
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.59
|2.48
|-0.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.59
|2.48
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|10.31
|10.31
|10.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.48
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.48
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.48
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.48
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited