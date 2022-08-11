G G Engineering Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore, up 153.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore in June 2022 up 153.06% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 305.92% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022 up 323.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 2.59 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.44% returns over the last 6 months and -67.79% over the last 12 months.