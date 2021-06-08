Frontier Spring Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, down 3.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in March 2021 down 3.22% from Rs. 21.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021 down 41.47% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2021 down 26.61% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2020.

Frontier Spring EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.25 in March 2020.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 299.75 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.38% returns over the last 6 months and 23.84% over the last 12 months.