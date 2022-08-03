Fortis Malar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in June 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 23.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022 down 119.84% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 down 45.58% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 56.25 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.52% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.