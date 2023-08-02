Fitch downgrade scare will be short-lived, say Dalal Street analysts

Amid a record-breaking buying spree by foreign investors in the local equities, some analysts express caution as they anticipate that foreign investors may take a breather

The sharp and across-the-board selloff on Dalal Street after Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the US sovereign credit may not sustain, and analysts believe that India's economic fundamentals could soon take centre stage. The sentiment may be influenced for a couple of days, but it is expected to focus on fundamental factors influencing the economy, say analysts.

Street Still Upbeat

"After four consecutive months of a healthy rally in equity markets worldwide, the downgrade of the US sovereign rating by Fitch is acting as an excuse to take some profits off the table. We hope that the markets will absorb the development and re-adjust in a few days for the situation to normalise again", said Gaurav Dua, Sr VP & Head – Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"From investor’s perspective, the Indian economy is on a multi-year upcycle and correction should be used to accumulate quality stocks at better price points for handsome gains over the next 2-5 years", Dua added. The optimism not without a reason. Since April, both Sensex and Nifty have jumped over 17 per cent each, while BSE midcap and smallcap indices have advanced nearly 28 per cent each.

The month of July started with a strong set of numbers on GST, PMI and monthly car sales which showed strong growth. An in-line set of earnings reported so far have also added to the upbeat sentiment.

Why The Optimism?

The GST collections continue to display a robust pace of growth, surpassing Rs 1.65 trillion mark in July. Although the July factory PMI moderated to 57.7, the month still saw a significant expansion, with analysts noting strong growth momentum and sustained buoyancy in demand.

In the domestic market, sales of passenger vehicles remains on a strong trajectory, primarily driven by the popularity of sport utility vehicles.

On earnings front, so far, 33 Nifty companies have reported their results for the June quarter. 12 of them have exceeded profit expectations, 12 have met expectations, and nine companies have fallen short, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities said in a report. The aggregate net profits of these 33 Nifty companies that have declared their results is higher by 43% year-on-year (YoY) against the estimated 41 percent YoY growth.

Time for Caution?

The outperformance in 2023 has been backed by a record buying spree by foreign investors into Indian stocks, but some analysts fear that the foreign inflows may take a breather. So far this year, FIIs have invested $15 billion into Indian stocks. However, others predict the correction may be brief.

"We believe the shift in market sentiment will be short-lived, lasting only for the next 3-4 days. The market is not expected to undergo a comparable downturn akin to events of 2011, as majority of major financial contracts are now backed by the US government", said Amit Pabari analysts with CR Forex.