Finolex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 941.13 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.13 crore in September 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 1,082.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.92 crore in September 2022 down 139.95% from Rs. 235.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 103.38 crore in September 2022 down 131.2% from Rs. 331.33 crore in September 2021.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 135.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.82% returns over the last 6 months and -39.99% over the last 12 months.