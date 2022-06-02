Everlon Synth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 97.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 97.48% from Rs. 12.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 161.96% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 106.9% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

Everlon Synth shares closed at 36.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.42% returns over the last 6 months and 201.72% over the last 12 months.