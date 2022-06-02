Everlon Synth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 97.48% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everlon Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 97.48% from Rs. 12.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 161.96% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 106.9% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.
Everlon Synth shares closed at 36.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.42% returns over the last 6 months and 201.72% over the last 12 months.
|Everlon Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|10.70
|12.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|10.70
|12.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.30
|7.63
|11.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|2.25
|-0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.75
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.65
|0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.65
|0.74
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.62
|0.81
|Interest
|--
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.65
|0.72
|Exceptional Items
|0.10
|1.93
|-0.15
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|1.29
|0.56
|Tax
|0.33
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|1.29
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|1.29
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|2.29
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|2.29
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|2.29
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|2.29
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited