Everlon Synth Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in December 2021 down 2.44% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 up 39.21% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

Everlon Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2020.

Everlon Synth shares closed at 44.50 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 261.79% returns over the last 6 months and 317.84% over the last 12 months.