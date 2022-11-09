English
    Everest Kanto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.69 crore, down 19.36% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 339.69 crore in September 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 421.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.50 crore in September 2022 down 73.93% from Rs. 70.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2022 down 67.43% from Rs. 113.88 crore in September 2021.

    Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.33 in September 2021.

    Everest Kanto shares closed at 113.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.77% returns over the last 6 months and -11.33% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations339.69380.53421.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations339.69380.53421.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.35236.26191.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.8015.8116.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.83-34.874.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.6823.9423.06
    Depreciation9.539.098.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.7578.8974.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4151.41102.65
    Other Income1.150.732.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5652.14104.96
    Interest2.882.112.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.6850.03102.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.6850.03102.73
    Tax6.1811.3332.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.5038.7070.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.48
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.5038.7070.94
    Minority Interest----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.5038.7070.95
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.653.456.33
    Diluted EPS1.653.456.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.653.456.33
    Diluted EPS1.653.456.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:40 pm