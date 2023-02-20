Ester Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore, down 46.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore in December 2022 down 46.21% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 124.83% from Rs. 35.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 90.32% from Rs. 63.52 crore in December 2021.

Ester Ind shares closed at 98.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.91% over the last 12 months.