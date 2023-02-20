English
    Ester Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore, down 46.21% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196.66 crore in December 2022 down 46.21% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 124.83% from Rs. 35.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 90.32% from Rs. 63.52 crore in December 2021.

    Ester Ind shares closed at 98.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.91% over the last 12 months.

    Ester Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.66304.22365.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.66304.22365.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials126.35191.74250.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.324.13-20.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.9911.9716.87
    Depreciation9.979.799.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.6270.0256.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.5916.5752.01
    Other Income7.773.861.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.8220.4353.62
    Interest7.617.836.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.4312.5947.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.4312.5947.57
    Tax-2.604.9712.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.837.6235.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--119.28--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.83126.9035.54
    Equity Share Capital41.7041.7041.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.0615.224.26
    Diluted EPS-1.0615.224.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.0615.224.26
    Diluted EPS-1.0615.224.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am