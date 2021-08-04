Enkei Wheels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.28 crore, up 537.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.28 crore in June 2021 up 537.06% from Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2021 up 75.03% from Rs. 17.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021 up 122.73% from Rs. 10.78 crore in June 2020.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 397.35 on August 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 62.58% returns over the last 6 months and 55.34% over the last 12 months.