    Electrosteel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,728.04 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,728.04 crore in December 2022 up 24.39% from Rs. 1,389.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.35 crore in December 2022 down 31.33% from Rs. 95.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.76 crore in December 2022 down 5.72% from Rs. 194.91 crore in December 2021.

    Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2021.

    Electrosteel shares closed at 33.30 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.20% returns over the last 6 months and -12.94% over the last 12 months.

    Electrosteel Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,728.041,697.551,389.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,728.041,697.551,389.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,044.301,039.18726.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.89-60.10-39.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.0594.6389.72
    Depreciation28.5628.7229.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses435.46475.07429.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.56120.05148.83
    Other Income22.6427.8016.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.20147.85165.49
    Interest73.3066.9840.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.9080.88125.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.9080.88125.31
    Tax16.5516.9530.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.3563.9395.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.3563.9395.17
    Equity Share Capital59.4659.4643.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.101.081.60
    Diluted EPS1.101.081.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.101.081.60
    Diluted EPS1.101.081.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

