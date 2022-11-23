Ekam Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ekam Leasing and Finance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Ekam Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.
|Ekam Leasing shares closed at 9.75 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 102.70% returns over the last 6 months
|Ekam Leasing and Finance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.16
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.16
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.14
|0.11
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.14
|0.11
|Interest
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
