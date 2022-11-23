Ekam Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Ekam Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.