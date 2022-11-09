Dynavision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 2.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2021.

Dynavision EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in September 2021.

Dynavision shares closed at 186.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and -0.85% over the last 12 months.