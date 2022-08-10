Duroply Industr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.22 crore, up 102.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.22 crore in June 2022 up 102.76% from Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 up 146.66% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022 up 845.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2021.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 164.10 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 42.82% over the last 12 months.