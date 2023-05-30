Duke Offshore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duke Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 2.37% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 25.04% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 123.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
Duke Offshore shares closed at 7.18 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -21.01% over the last 12 months.
|Duke Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.68
|0.82
|0.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.68
|0.82
|0.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.32
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.20
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|0.29
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|0.02
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|0.02
|-0.65
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|0.01
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|0.01
|-0.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.83
|0.01
|-0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.83
|0.01
|-0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|9.86
|9.86
|9.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.07
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.07
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.07
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.07
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited