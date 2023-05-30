Duke Offshore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 2.37% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 25.04% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 123.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 7.18 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -21.01% over the last 12 months.