    Duke Offshore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duke Offshore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 2.37% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 25.04% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 123.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Duke Offshore shares closed at 7.18 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -21.01% over the last 12 months.

    Duke Offshore
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.680.820.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.680.820.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.320.27
    Depreciation0.250.200.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.950.290.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.890.02-0.65
    Other Income0.060.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.830.02-0.65
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.830.01-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.830.01-0.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.830.01-0.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.830.01-0.67
    Equity Share Capital9.869.869.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.840.07-0.68
    Diluted EPS-0.840.07-0.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.840.07-0.68
    Diluted EPS-0.840.07-0.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Duke Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am