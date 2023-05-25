English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dredging Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.22 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dredging Corporation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 337.22 crore in March 2023 up 16.65% from Rs. 289.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2023 down 1433.12% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.39 crore in March 2023 down 27.52% from Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2022.

    Dredging Corp shares closed at 335.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.

    Dredging Corporation India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations337.22371.32289.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations337.22371.32289.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.4423.9929.69
    Depreciation35.0434.9432.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses283.92286.24222.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.1826.154.42
    Other Income0.540.990.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.6527.134.91
    Interest6.1712.933.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.8114.201.44
    Exceptional Items-----0.17
    P/L Before Tax-13.8114.201.27
    Tax0.370.370.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.1813.841.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.1813.841.06
    Equity Share Capital28.0028.0028.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.134.941.00
    Diluted EPS-4.134.941.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.134.941.00
    Diluted EPS-4.134.941.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dredging Corp #Dredging Corporation India #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm