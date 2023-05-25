Dredging Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.22 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.22 crore in March 2023 up 16.65% from Rs. 289.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2023 down 1433.12% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.39 crore in March 2023 down 27.52% from Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2022.

Dredging Corp shares closed at 335.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.