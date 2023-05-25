Dredging Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.22 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dredging Corporation India are:
Net Sales at Rs 337.22 crore in March 2023 up 16.65% from Rs. 289.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2023 down 1433.12% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.39 crore in March 2023 down 27.52% from Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2022.
Dredging Corp shares closed at 335.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.
|Dredging Corporation India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|337.22
|371.32
|289.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|337.22
|371.32
|289.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.44
|23.99
|29.69
|Depreciation
|35.04
|34.94
|32.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|283.92
|286.24
|222.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.18
|26.15
|4.42
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.99
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.65
|27.13
|4.91
|Interest
|6.17
|12.93
|3.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.81
|14.20
|1.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.81
|14.20
|1.27
|Tax
|0.37
|0.37
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.18
|13.84
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.18
|13.84
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|28.00
|28.00
|28.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|4.94
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-4.13
|4.94
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.13
|4.94
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-4.13
|4.94
|1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
