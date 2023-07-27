English
    Dr Reddys Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,437.30 crore, up 49.76% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,437.30 crore in June 2023 up 49.76% from Rs. 3,630.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,639.40 crore in June 2023 up 228.21% from Rs. 499.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,461.30 crore in June 2023 up 150.41% from Rs. 982.90 crore in June 2022.

    Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 98.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.10 in June 2022.

    Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 5,475.65 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.93% returns over the last 6 months and 30.00% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Reddys Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,437.304,249.103,615.60
    Other Operating Income--304.9015.00
    Total Income From Operations5,437.304,554.003,630.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials813.90854.10804.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods384.20369.20483.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.30106.8017.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost740.20765.10649.00
    Depreciation237.20236.70221.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--1,393.601,096.60
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--4.10--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,287.60----
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,990.50824.40358.00
    Other Income233.60114.80403.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,224.10939.20761.40
    Interest4.502.609.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,219.60936.60751.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,219.60936.60751.60
    Tax580.20264.20252.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,639.40672.40499.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,639.40672.40499.50
    Equity Share Capital83.3083.3083.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS98.6640.4930.10
    Diluted EPS98.4540.4130.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS98.6640.4930.10
    Diluted EPS98.4540.4130.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 27, 2023

