English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,315.20 crore, up 15.35% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,315.20 crore in March 2023 up 15.35% from Rs. 5,474.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 960.10 crore in March 2023 up 889.79% from Rs. 97.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,672.40 crore in March 2023 up 191.92% from Rs. 572.90 crore in March 2022.

    Dr Reddys Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 57.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.84 in March 2022.

    Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 4,930.55 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.42% returns over the last 6 months and 26.05% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Reddys Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,843.006,789.805,436.80
    Other Operating Income472.20--38.10
    Total Income From Operations6,315.206,789.805,474.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,072.801,289.101,303.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods766.70916.00708.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks58.60-203.70-113.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,276.001,173.20972.60
    Depreciation315.50323.70293.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,553.20--1,411.60
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies54.00----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--1,676.70741.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,218.401,614.80158.00
    Other Income138.5058.70121.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,356.901,673.50279.90
    Interest35.4041.8031.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,321.501,631.70248.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,321.501,631.70248.40
    Tax369.00393.80161.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities952.501,237.9086.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period952.501,237.9086.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.606.0010.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates960.101,243.9097.00
    Equity Share Capital83.3083.3083.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.7974.915.84
    Diluted EPS57.6874.765.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.7974.915.84
    Diluted EPS57.6874.765.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Dr Reddys Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm