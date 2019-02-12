Dolphin Offshor Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore, up 71.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I) are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore in December 2018 up 71.55% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2018 up 75.04% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2018 up 150.74% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2017.
Dolphin Offshor shares closed at 37.10 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.69% returns over the last 6 months and -63.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.37
|20.29
|6.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.37
|20.29
|6.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.37
|10.03
|5.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.03
|2.65
|2.52
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.64
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.15
|1.35
|2.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|5.62
|-4.49
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.26
|-0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|5.89
|-4.54
|Interest
|4.21
|4.52
|3.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.79
|1.37
|-7.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.79
|1.37
|-7.96
|Tax
|-0.79
|-1.05
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.00
|2.42
|-8.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.00
|2.42
|-8.01
|Equity Share Capital
|16.77
|16.77
|16.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|1.42
|-4.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|1.42
|-4.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|1.42
|-4.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|1.42
|-4.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited