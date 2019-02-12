Dolphin Offshor Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore, up 71.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.37 crore in December 2018 up 71.55% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2018 up 75.04% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2018 up 150.74% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2017.

Dolphin Offshor shares closed at 37.10 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.69% returns over the last 6 months and -63.16% over the last 12 months.