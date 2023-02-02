English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Commodities live: Metals stage gains
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Divi’s Lab Q3FY23 preview: Consolidated net profit to likely drop 44% YoY

    The company’s consolidated revenue will see a drop of 21% YoY, at Rs 1,980 crore. The YoY decline in sales is attributed to the slowing down of Molnupiravir sales as COVID cases fall.

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 02, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
    Divi’s is expected to release its earnings report on February 3.

    Divi’s is expected to release its earnings report on February 3.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Divi's Laboratories Ltd is expected to report weak earnings for the quarter ended December 2022.

    The company is likely to report a 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit, at Rs 505 crore, for Q3FY23, according to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

    Divi’s is expected to release its earnings report on February 3.

    The company’s consolidated revenue will see a drop of 21 percent YoY, at Rs 1,980 crore. The YoY decline in sales is attributed to the slowing down of Molnupiravir sales as COVID cases fall.