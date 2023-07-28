Digispice Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.51 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.51 crore in June 2023 down 11.31% from Rs. 263.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2023 down 403.45% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2023 up 43.56% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2022.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 21.45 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.