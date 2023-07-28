English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Digispice Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.51 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.51 crore in June 2023 down 11.31% from Rs. 263.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2023 down 403.45% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2023 up 43.56% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2022.

    Digispice Tech shares closed at 21.45 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.

    Digispice Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations233.51252.39263.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations233.51252.39263.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials123.68122.95143.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.810.42-1.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6728.1427.78
    Depreciation0.935.957.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.41102.1893.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-7.24-6.60
    Other Income5.7511.224.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.763.98-2.43
    Interest0.530.580.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.233.40-2.56
    Exceptional Items-6.12-4.71--
    P/L Before Tax-0.89-1.31-2.56
    Tax-0.060.641.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.83-1.95-4.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-21.38-0.02-0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.21-1.97-4.02
    Minority Interest0.440.43-0.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.090.16-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.86-1.38-4.34
    Equity Share Capital61.6561.6461.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.96-0.08-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.96-0.08-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.96-0.08-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.96-0.08-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Digispice Tech #Digispice Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!