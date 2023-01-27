Digispice Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.93 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 242.93 crore in December 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 247.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 849.66% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 106.96% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 25.35 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|242.93
|256.70
|247.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|242.93
|256.70
|247.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.77
|135.00
|116.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.75
|-0.78
|2.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.27
|29.40
|86.06
|Depreciation
|6.40
|6.00
|5.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.51
|98.97
|38.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.26
|-11.89
|-0.44
|Other Income
|7.27
|4.45
|3.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.99
|-7.43
|3.33
|Interest
|0.43
|0.15
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.42
|-7.59
|3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.42
|-7.59
|2.01
|Tax
|-0.67
|1.27
|1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.75
|-8.86
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.35
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.77
|-8.88
|1.30
|Minority Interest
|0.19
|0.67
|-0.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.10
|0.02
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.68
|-8.19
|0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|61.64
|61.64
|61.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.35
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.35
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.35
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.35
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited