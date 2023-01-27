English
    Digispice Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.93 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.93 crore in December 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 247.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 849.66% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 106.96% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

    Digispice Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.93256.70247.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.93256.70247.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.77135.00116.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.75-0.782.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.2729.4086.06
    Depreciation6.406.005.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.5198.9738.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.26-11.89-0.44
    Other Income7.274.453.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.99-7.433.33
    Interest0.430.150.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.42-7.593.01
    Exceptional Items-----1.00
    P/L Before Tax-7.42-7.592.01
    Tax-0.671.271.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.75-8.860.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02-0.030.35
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.77-8.881.30
    Minority Interest0.190.67-0.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.100.02-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.68-8.190.89
    Equity Share Capital61.6461.6461.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.350.04
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.350.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.350.04
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.350.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited