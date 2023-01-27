Digispice Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.93 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.93 crore in December 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 247.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 849.66% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 106.96% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 25.35 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.