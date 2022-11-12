English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DIC India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.26 crore, up 19.26% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 223.26 crore in September 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 187.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2022 down 46.63% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in September 2022 up 6.21% from Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2021.

    DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

    Close

    DIC India shares closed at 409.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -4.84% over the last 12 months.

    DIC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations223.26216.58187.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations223.26216.58187.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.91153.13139.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.0316.486.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.32-2.25-3.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0620.0619.58
    Depreciation3.793.143.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6825.3720.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.480.651.44
    Other Income2.781.062.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.251.714.35
    Interest2.060.380.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.191.324.10
    Exceptional Items--33.00--
    P/L Before Tax2.1934.324.10
    Tax0.560.331.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.6333.993.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.6333.993.05
    Equity Share Capital9.189.189.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.7737.033.32
    Diluted EPS1.7737.033.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.7737.033.32
    Diluted EPS1.7737.033.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DIC India #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm