DIC India Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.62 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.62 crore in September 2019 down 7.41% from Rs. 212.35 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2019 up 112.59% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2019 up 918.64% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2018.

DIC India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.35 in September 2018.

DIC India shares closed at 337.00 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and -12.15% over the last 12 months.