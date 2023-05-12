English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DIC India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.36 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.36 crore in March 2023 down 0.58% from Rs. 200.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 60.46% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 down 9.66% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

    DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.50 in March 2022.

    DIC India shares closed at 426.75 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 26.71% over the last 12 months.

    DIC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.65231.64200.52
    Other Operating Income0.71----
    Total Income From Operations199.36231.64200.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials160.79146.45148.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.5519.7011.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.3116.72-7.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5917.3218.43
    Depreciation3.633.293.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.8324.7524.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.713.411.51
    Other Income3.162.102.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.455.523.53
    Interest1.170.830.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.284.693.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.284.693.11
    Tax0.371.620.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.913.072.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.913.072.29
    Equity Share Capital9.189.189.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.993.352.50
    Diluted EPS0.993.352.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.993.352.50
    Diluted EPS0.993.352.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #DIC India #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 11:00 am