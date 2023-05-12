DIC India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.36 crore, down 0.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.36 crore in March 2023 down 0.58% from Rs. 200.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 60.46% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 down 9.66% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.50 in March 2022.

DIC India shares closed at 426.75 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 26.71% over the last 12 months.